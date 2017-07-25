Domino's Pizza Shares Rise After Earnings, Revenue Beat Estimates

Domino's Pizza Inc. shares are up 0.5% in Tuesday premarket trading after the company reported second-quarter earnings and revenue that beat estimates. Domino's had second-quarter net income of $65.7 million, or $1.32 per share, up from $49.3 million, or 98 cents per share, for the same period last year. The FactSet EPS consensus was for $1.23. Revenue totaled $628.6 million, up from $547.3 million last year and ahead of the $610.0 million FactSet consensus. Domestic same-store sales were up 9.5% for the quarter, while international same-store sales grew 2.6%. The FactSet consensus was for a 7% same-store sales increase. Domino's Pizza shares are up 34.4% for the year so far while the S&P 500 index is up 10.3% for the period.
