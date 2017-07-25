Amazon Business Customer Tally Tops One Million In The U.S.

Amazon Business, Amazon.com Inc.'s marketplace serving companies with products like food-service supplies, lab equipment and more, said Tuesday that it now has one million customers in the U.S. Amazon Business launched in April 2015 and its customers include Con Edison of NY, Johns Hopkins University and Siemens in the U.S.. Amazon shares are down 0.3% in premarket trading, but up 38.6% for the year so far. The S&P 500 index is up 10.3% for 2017 to date.
