Polish Zloty Rises As Poland's President Plans Veto For Judicial Revamp

Poland's currency gained on Monday following reports that Polish President Andrzej Duda said he will veto two of three bills revamping the country's judiciary. He had been poised to sign into law the bills that would expand government control of the judicial system. There have been mass protests in Poland against the move, and the European Union had threatened sanctions. One U.S. dollar was buying 3.6392 zloty, down from around 3.66 zloty late Friday.
