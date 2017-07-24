Dow, S&P 500 End Lower As Nasdaq Books 41st Record Of 2017

The Dow and the S&P 500 on Monday finished modestly lower, as the market kicked off a busy week of earnings, but the Nasdaq logged another record as technology stocks shook off the broader market's weakness. The Nasdaq Composite Index closed 0.4% at 6,410, boosted by a continued rally in the highflying technology sector . However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the session 0.3% lower at 21,513, while the S&P 500 index wrappeed up Monday trade off 0.1% at 2,469, as gains in the financials sector and tech were more than offset by sharp slumps in telecommunications, utilities, and consumer-discretionary stocks. Moves were mostly cautious as investors await the start of a two-day policy meeting commencing Tuesday of the Federal Reserve and as a barrage of earnings were rolled out. Market participants will look to earnings and the Fed to gauge the health of the market and the pace of expected interest-rate hikes as equities hover around record territory. In corporate news, shares of Hasbro Inc. tumbled after the toy maker posted revenue that fell short of forecasts. Also in the spotlight were shares of WebMD Health Corp. [s :WBMD], which jumped on news that KKR & Co. would take the health-care, information-provider private.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.