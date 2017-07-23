Christie denies lawmakers' attempt to expand family leave

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has shot down a bill that would have expanded paid leave for workers in the state.

The Republican issued a conditional veto on Friday of the law passed by the Democrat-led Legislature that would have increased the eligibility period for family leave insurance from six to 12 weeks.

Siblings, grandparents, grandchildren and parents-in-law would be added to the list of caregivers who could take the benefits.

Christie said that the law would result in increased taxes paid by workers in the state.

He told lawmakers to instead refocus the bill to raise awareness of the benefits that are currently available.

The bill would also have expanded benefit access to those who work for companies with at least 20 employees, instead of the current 50.