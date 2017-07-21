GE quarterly revenue drops 12%; cash flow up on quarter

General Electric Co reported a 12 percent drop in revenue for the second quarter, as weakness in its energy connections business offset strength in renewables and power units.

Continue Reading Below

Net profit slumped 58 percent to $1.34 billion, or 15 cents a share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $3.30 billion, or 36 cents a share, a year earlier.

GE's energy connections business provides electrification and automation products to the oil and gas, mining, utility and marine industries.

Revenue fell to $29.56 billion from $33.49 billion, slightly better than the $29.02 billion consensus estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Adjusted earnings fell 45 percent to 28 cents a share, compared with estimates for 25 cents.

GE's closely watched cash flow from operations fell 67 percent to $3.6 billion from a year ago, reflecting the loss of contributions from the appliances division that the company sold.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

But the figure was up from $400 million in the first quarter, and GE said it expects cash flow to increase during the remainder of the year.

The company affirmed its full-year forecast for cash flow, profit, revenue and operating margin.

Shares were up nearly 1 percent in premarket trading at $26.95. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott in New York and Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)