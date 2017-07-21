Baker Hughes Data Show U.S. Oil-rig Count Down For First Time In Three Weeks

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil edged down by 1 to 764 rigs this week. The oil-rig count had previously tallied a two-week rise of 9 rigs. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes oil and natural-gas rigs, was also down 2 at 950, according to Baker Hughes. September West Texas Intermediate crude pared some of their earlier declines. It was down $1.08, or 2.3%, at $45.84 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, off a low of $45.71. It traded at $45.75 before the data.
