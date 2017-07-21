On Our Radar

Baker Hughes Data Show U.S. Oil-rig Count Down For First Time In Three Weeks

By Myra P. Saefong Markets MarketWatch Pulse

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil edged down by 1 to 764 rigs this week. The oil-rig count had previously tallied a two-week rise of 9 rigs. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes oil and natural-gas rigs, was also down 2 at 950, according to Baker Hughes. September West Texas Intermediate crude pared some of their earlier declines. It was down $1.08, or 2.3%, at $45.84 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, off a low of $45.71. It traded at $45.75 before the data.

