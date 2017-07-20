U.S. Stocks End Little Changed, Nasdaq Ekes Out Record Close

U.S. stocks ended a quiet session with slight moves on Thursday, although the the Nasdaq extended its recent winning streak to close at a record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 21 points, or 0.1%, to 21,619, with Home Depot among its biggest decliners. The stock lost 4.1%. The S&P 500 ended essentially unchanged on the day, dropping less than 0.1% to end at 2,473.72. The benchmark index hit an intraday record in early trading. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 5 points, or 0.1%, to 6,390 and ended higher for a tenth straight session, its longest such streak since February 2015. The index also closed at a record, having been supported by Microsoft Corp , which rose 0.5% ahead of its results.
