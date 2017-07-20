Trump Reshuffles Legal Team, Kasowitz Out: Reports

President Donald Trump reshuffled his legal team Thursday amid a swarm of potentially damaging news. CNN reported Thursday night that Marc Kasowitz, Trump's longtime personal attorney, would be taking a reduced role related to the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller into Russian election meddling and possible collusion with Trump's staff. CBS News went further, reporting that Kasowitz was "out as @POTUS attorney." CNN reported that attorney Ty Cobb would take over the lead White House role on the Russia probe, and attorneys John Dowd and Jay Sekolow would be Trump's primary personal outside lawyers. In a related development, Mark Corallo, the spokesman for Trump's legal team, resigned Thursday, according to multiple reports. The shakeup comes as the Washington Post reported Thursday that Trump's legal team was talking to the president about his pardon powers, and was said to be working to undermine Mueller's investigation. In a separate report, the Wall Street Journal reported former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort was being investigated for possible money laundering related to the Russia probe. Thursday's developments came a day after a revealing interview with the New York Times, in which Trump admitted he had regrets about hiring Attorney General Jeff Sessions and that Sessions' recusal from the Russia probe was "unfair" to him, accused former FBI Director James Comey of lying, and threatened Mueller not to look into his personal finances.

