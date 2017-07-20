Trump, Lawyers Discussing Pardons, Ways To Undermine Russia Probe: Report

President Donald Trump and his legal team are discussing his authority to grant pardons and potential ways to undermine special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian election meddling, according to a Washington Post report late Thursday. The Post said Trump has asked about his power to pardon aides, family members and even himself. A president has never tried to pardon himself, and the legal implications of that could be explosive. The Post also reported Trump's legal team is trying to keep Mueller's probe from expanding to include the president's finances, and are collecting potential alleged conflicts of interest they see coming from his office -- which could potentially be used to remove Mueller from his position. Separately, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, was under investigation from multiple fronts, including Mueller, for possible money laundering.
