Skechers Shares Slip After Earnings, Outlook Fall Short Of Street View

Skechers USA Inc. shares declined in the extended session Thursday after the shoe maker's earnings and outlook fell short of Wall Street estimates. Skechers shares fell 4.2% to $27.13 after hours. The company reported second-quarter earnings of 38 cents a share on revenue of $1.03 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated earnings of 44 cents a share on revenue of $966.5 million. For the third quarter, Skechers forecast earning of 42 cents to 47 cents a share on revenue of $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion. Analysts had estimated 57 cents a share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
