Sears Shares Jump After Kenmore Brand Appliances Launch On Amazon

Sears Holdings Corp. said Thursday that it has launched Kenmore appliances on Amazon.com Inc. , including Alexa-enabled smart appliances. The Kenmore Smart air conditioner is now available. Sears shares are up 8.3% in premarket trading. This is the broadest distribution of Kenmore products outside of Sears stores and related online sites, according to Sears. Distribution will be nationwide, and Kenmore, Sears Home Services and Innovel Solutions will provide delivery, installation, and other services. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed. Sears stock is down 41.7% for the past year. Amazon shares are up 0.3% in premarket trading and up 37.7% for the last 12 months. The S&P 500 index is up nearly 14% for the last year.
