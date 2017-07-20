Philip Morris misses 2Q profit forecasts

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.78 billion.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.14.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.

The seller of Marlboro and other cigarette brands posted revenue of $19.32 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $6.92 billion.

Philip Morris shares have increased 33 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 10 percent. The stock has increased 22 percent in the last 12 months.

