Ex-Trump Adviser Paul Manafort Investigated For Possible Money Laundering: Report

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort is being investigated by special counsel Robert Mueller for possible money laundering as part of his investigation into Russian election-meddling, the Wall Street Journal reported late Thursday. The Journal reported both the Senate and House intelligence committees are also investigating Manafort for money laundering. Manafort worked for years as a political consultant for a pro-Russia party in Ukraine, and led Donald Trump's presidential campaign for about three months last year. In a separate report Wednesday, the New York Times reported Manafort was as much as $17 million in debt to pro-Russia interests before joining Trump's campaign. The Journal said the New York attorney general and Manhattan district attorney are also looking into Manafort's real estate transactions for potential money laundering and fraud. Manafort was asked Wednesday to publicly testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee next week to discuss a June 2016 meeting he attended between top Trump advisers and a Russian lawyer who had promised them damaging information on Hillary Clinton.
