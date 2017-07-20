E-Trade Shares Rise On Earnings Beat, Share Buyback

E – Trade Financial Corp. shares rose in the extended session Thursday after the online broker topped Wall Street estimates for the quarter and announced a new share-buyback program. E-Trade shares rose 3% to $40.80 after hours. The company reported adjusted second-quarter earnings of 52 cents a share on revenue of $577 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated earnings of $553.6 million. E-Trade also announced a $1 billion share-repurchase program.
