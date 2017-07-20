Apple's Stock Ends Seesaw Session With a Loss To Snap Win Streak At 9 Sessions

Apple Inc.'s stock ended a seesaw session Thursday in negative territory, snapping its win streak at nine sessions despite continued gains in the broader technology sector. The stock rallied as much as 0.5% to an intraday high of $151.74 in the opening minutes, then fell as much as 0.5% to an intraday low of $150.19 at about 10:40 a.m. ET, then turned positive again around midday before falling to close at $150.34. The nine-session losing streak was the longest since the nine-session stretch ending Aug. 25, 2014. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 ticked up 0.1%, marking a 10th straight gain. Apple's stock has rallied 29.8% year to date, while the Nasdaq 100 has climbed 21.8% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 9.4%.
