T-Mobile Second-quarter Earnings More Than Double

T – Mobile US Inc. late Wednesday reported its second-quarter earnings more than doubled to $581 million, or 67 cents a share, from $225 million, or 25 cents a share, a year earlier. Revenue grew to $10.21 billion versus $9.29 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast earnings of 38 cents on revenue of $9.81 billion. The wireless carrier also added 1.3 million customers in the second quarter. T-Mobile shares were halted pending the release of second-quarter results. The stock rose 0.9% to close at $61.97.
