Senate health care bill should be an easy yes for Republicans, says Kellyanne Conway

Republicans should have no problem repealing and replacing ObamaCare, said Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump.

The President held a White House lunch-in for GOP senators, to try and salvage a health care reform bill.

“What this bill would do under the president’s leadership is increase free market solutions, health savings accounts… The president is stabilizing the markets, he’s got opioid funding in there, the bill gives more governors more flexibility, this is easy. These guys and gals ran on repealing and replacing ObamaCare. A vote on no on the procedure is a vote on yes for ObamaCare,” she told FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs.

Conway also explained how ObamaCare is hurting Americans.

“This sucker (ObamaCare) is collapsing, you got 83 insurers leaving, you have premiums were supposed to come down by 2500 they are up close to 3000. You have 40 counties right now that have no insurers. Over 1300 counties that have one insurer, which isn’t a choice at all,” she said.