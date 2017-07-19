IBM's Stock Selloff Knocks Dow Futures Lower, While Other Index Futures Rise

Shares of International Business Machines Corp. dropped $5.30, or 3.4%, in premarket trade Wednesday in the wake of disappointing second-quarter results, pushing Dow industrials futures into negative territory while futures for the other major indexes gained. IBM's stock price drop would have about 36 points off the Dow Jones Industrial Average's price. E-mini Dow futures are down 10 points, while e-mini S&P 500 futures are up 1 point and e-mini Nasdaq 100 futures are up about 14 points. IBM's stock is on track to open at the lowest level seen during regular session hours since Oct. 18, 2016.
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.