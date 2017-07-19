WASHINGTON – Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government's fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.
|Total public debt subject to limit July 18 $19,808,747
|Statutory debt limit
|$19,808,772
|Total public debt outstanding July 18
|$19,844,509
|Operating balance July 18
|$198,878
|Interest fiscal year 2017 thru June
|$223 ,579
|Interest same period pvs fiscal year
|$203,449
|Deficit fiscal year 2017 thru June
|-$523,082
|Deficit same period pvs fiscal year
|-$399,161
|Receipts fiscal year 2017 thru June
|$2,507,820
|Receipts same period pvs fiscal year
|$2,468,827
|Outlays fiscal year 2017 thru June
|$3,030,903
|Outlays same period pvs fiscal year
|$2,867,988
|Gold assets in June
|$11,041