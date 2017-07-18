S&P 500 And Nasdaq End At Records, But Goldman's Stock Weighs On Dow

The U.S. stock market ended mixed on Tuesday, but the Nasdaq Composite Index marked its first closing high since June, highlighting a remarkable rebound for the technology-laden benchmark since its early June swoon. But the overall market was weighed by a slump in some of the U.S.'s biggest banks led by a decline in shares of Dow-component Goldman Sachs Group Inc. . The price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average finished off 0.3%, but well off its lows of the session. The S&P 500 index closed at slight record, as gains in the consumer-discretionary and tech sectors , both up 0.5%, helped to offset a drop of 0.5% and 0.3% in energy and financials . Netflix's 13.5% share surge , after reporting better-than-expected results late Monday, also helped the media-streaming company post a record and powered the tech rally. Technology shares, which represent the largest component of the S&P 500, have been crucial to advance's in the broad-market benchmark, though valuations have been a main concern for market participants. Elsewhere, Tuesday's rally in risk assets, like tech names, belied some haven buying as the U.S. dollar slumped in the wake of reports that Republican lawmakers were nixing plans to push forward a Senate bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare. One measure of the dollar, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index , traded around its lowest level since September, off 0.5%. Meanwhile, prices of gold , which is priced in dollars, jolted higher. The yield in the benchmark, 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.26%, signalling investors were buying bonds, pushing yields lower. The apparent failure of the health-care legislation is seen as delaying pro-growth policies espoused by President Donald Trump, which could boost the buck and push Treasury prices lower. Bond prices and yield move inversely.

