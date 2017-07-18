Netflix Shares Close At Record High After Strong Q2 Subscriber Gains

Netflix Inc. shares closed up more than 13% at a record high on Tuesday, after the company reported solid second-quarter earnings on Monday. The streaming company, which had its best second quarter ever for subscriber additions, helped push the Nasdaq Composite index to a record close as well. Investors sent Netflix stock soaring after the company reported adding a surprising number of international subscribers that put its international base above its domestic base for the first time. Shares of Netflix have gained more than 48% in the year to date. By comparison, the S&P 500 index is up 10%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained more than 9% and the Nasdaq has gained nearly 18% in the year.
