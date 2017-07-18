Harley-Davidson tops 2Q profit forecasts

Harley-Davidson Inc. on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $258.9 million.

Continue Reading Below

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $1.48 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.

The motorcycle maker posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.6 billion.

Harley-Davidson shares have declined 11 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed nearly 10 percent. The stock has increased 8 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOG

_____

Keywords: Harley-Davidson, Earnings Report