Goldman, UnitedHealth's Falling Stocks Cut 20 Points From Dow In Early Trade

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened modestly lower on Tuesday, weighed in part by a sharp drop in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. . UnitedHealth shares slid as Republicans scrapped a bill to overhaul the Affordable Care Act, or ACA, while Goldman was in decline after the investment bank reported second-quarter earnings that showed a 40% drop in its bread-and-butter trading business. The price-weighted Dow was seeing UnitedHealth and Goldman exact a roughly 20-point toll. Overall, the Dow was down 0.2% at 21,587, the S&P 500 index was slumping 0.1% at 2,455, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was flat at at 6,309.
