Wall St slips on tepid earnings, policy gridlock

U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday, weighed down by earnings reports from some big names and concerns over President Donald Trump's ability to push through his pro-growth policies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 53.3 points, or 0.25 percent, to 21,576.42. The S&P 500 lost 4.26 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,454.88. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.77 points, or 0.17 percent, to 6,303.66. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

 

