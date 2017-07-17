Stocks Open Flat As Earnings Trickle In

U.S. stocks opened little-changed on Monday, with the main indexes hovering near record levels set last week. Investors will focus on earnings reports this week, which started off with banks reporting mixed results last week. The S&P 500 was unchanged at 2,458. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat at 21,623. The Nasdaq Composite index ticked up 5 points, or 0.1%, to 6,317. Among early movers, BlackRock, Inc dropped more than 2% after quarterly results missed estimates.
