2 Iranian men charged with hacking Vermont software company

The U.S. Department of Justice says two Iranian men who worked with someone pardoned by President Barack Obama have been charged with hacking a Vermont software company and stealing software that does aerodynamic analysis and design for bullets and GPS-guided artillery shells.

Court documents say beginning in 2007 the men worked to steal software from American companies with a third person, who was pardoned by Obama last year. The documents say in 2012 they stole software from South Burlington company Arrow Tech Associates by hacking into its computer system and then sold it in Iran.

An indictment of Mohammed Reza Rezakhah and Mohammed Saeed Ajily was announced Monday. Arrest warrants have been issued for the men, who are being sought.

The third person was Nima Golestaneh, who was pardoned by Obama as part of a prisoner swap with Iran.