Baker Hughes Data Shows U.S. Oil-rig Count Edged Up This Week

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil edged higher by two to 765 rigs this week. That follows a weekly rise of seven rigs. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes oil and natural-gas rigs, was unchanged at 952, according to Baker Hughes. August West Texas Intermediate crude rose 47 cents, or 1%, to $46.55 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, little changed from the $46.57 level it traded at before the data.
