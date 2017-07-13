Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly higher

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

Continue Reading Below

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street as technology companies and banks post gains.

Consumer-focused stocks were also higher early Thursday. Target jumped 3.5 percent after raising its second-quarter forecasts. Target said its sales and customer traffic grew.

Delta Air Lines fell 2.5 percent after reporting a smaller profit and less revenue than analysts expected.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 3 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,446.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 22 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,552.

The Nasdaq composite rose 6 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,267.