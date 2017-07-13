Live: President Trump tours Les Invalides with French President Emmanuel Macron

JetBlue's Load Factor Decline As Seat Supply Rises More Than Traffic

By Tomi Kilgore Markets MarketWatch Pulse

JetBlue Airways Corp. said Thursday its June load factor declined to 85.5% from 86.2%, capacity growth outpaced traffic growth. Capacity for the month increased 4.0% to 4.77 billion available seat miles while traffic rose 3.2% to 4.08 billion revenue passenger miles. The air carrier said second-quarter revenue per available seat mile (RASM) is expected to rise about 7% from a year ago. The stock, which was unchanged in light premarket trade, has gained 3.9% year to date through Wednesday, while both the NYSE Arca Airline Index and the S&P 500 have climbed 9.1%.

