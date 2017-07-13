JetBlue's Load Factor Decline As Seat Supply Rises More Than Traffic

JetBlue Airways Corp. said Thursday its June load factor declined to 85.5% from 86.2%, capacity growth outpaced traffic growth. Capacity for the month increased 4.0% to 4.77 billion available seat miles while traffic rose 3.2% to 4.08 billion revenue passenger miles. The air carrier said second-quarter revenue per available seat mile (RASM) is expected to rise about 7% from a year ago. The stock, which was unchanged in light premarket trade, has gained 3.9% year to date through Wednesday, while both the NYSE Arca Airline Index and the S&P 500 have climbed 9.1%.
