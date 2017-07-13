Grain lower, livestock mixed

Grain futures were lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Continue Reading Below

Wheat for July lost 27 cents at 4.9550 a bushel; July corn fell 15.25 cents at 3.61 bushel; July oats was off 5.75 cents at $2.9450 a bushel; while July soybeans declined 44.25 cents at $9.7250 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off .45 cent at $1.1742 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 1.27 cents at $1.5302 a pound; while July lean hogs was up .18 cent at $.9275 a pound.