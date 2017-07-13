WATCH: House Speaker Paul Ryan holds weekly press conference

Global IT Spending Growth Outlook Increases, As Dollar Falls

By Tomi Kilgore Markets MarketWatch Pulse

Global spending on information technology in 2017 is now expected to rise 2.4% above last year to $3.48 trillion, up from a previous forecast of 1.4% growth, according to research and advisory firm Gartner Inc. . The increased outlook is a result of the U.S. dollar's decline against many foreign currencies, Gartner said. The U.S. Dollar Index , which values the dollar against a basket of currencies of many major trading partners, has declined 6.3% year to date. The biggest growth is expected to come from spending on enterprise software, which is seen rising 7.6% to $351 million. The most spending is projected to be on IT services, which is seen rising 3.1% to $922 billion. For 2018, Gartner expects global IT spending to increase 3.5% to $3.60 trillion. The SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF was up 0.3% in morning trade, putting it on track for a fifth-straight gain. It has rallied 16.7% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 9.3%.

