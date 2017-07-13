EIA Reports a Rise In U.S. Natural-gas Supplies That Nearly Matches Market Forecasts

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday showed that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 57 billion cubic feet for the week ended July 7. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts forecast a build of 59 billion cubic feet. Total stocks now stand at 2.945 trillion cubic feet, down 289 billion cubic feet from a year ago, but 172 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said. August natural gas added 1.2 cents, or 0.4%, from Wednesday's settlement to $2.997 per million British thermal units. It traded at $2.982 before the data.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.