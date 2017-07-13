Concur Announces Ability To Book Airbnb Listings Within Its Site

Airbnb Inc. and Concur, a travel and expense management site for businesses, announced an expansion to their partnership Thursday that will allow Concur users to see Airbnb listings and book them within Concur. Concur is used by business travelers, so the partnership offers them an alternative to staying at hotels. The expanded partnership means that the travel itineraries and e-receipts from the Airbnbs automatically go through Concur. The number of business travelers who have expensed staying at an Airbnb has increased 33% year-over-year as of the second quarter of 2017, according to the press release. Concur is the only business online booking tool integrated with Airbnb listings.
