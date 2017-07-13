A10 Networks Tanks On Disappointing Second-quarter Results

Shares of A10 Networks Inc. tanked in Thursday's extended session after the data network company posted weak quarterly results. A10 Networks reported a preliminary second-quarter loss per share of 12 cents to 13 cents. On an adjusted basis, it lost 5 cents a share to 6 cents a share, compared with the 2 cents a share profit projected by analysts in a FactSet survey. Revenue came in between $52.5 million to $53.5 million, falling short of its own guidance and analysts' average estimate of $62.8 million. A10 Networks shares slumped 18% after hours.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.