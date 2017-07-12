Corn Prices Poised For Lowest Finish Month To Date

Corn prices fell Wednesday, set to mark their lowest settlement in the month to date, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture raised its U.S. production outlook for the commodity. In its July report, the USDA said it expects domestic output of nearly 14.1 billion bushels for 2017/2018 crop year, up 190 million bushels from the forecast a month earlier. September corn fell 4% to $3.85 a bushel in Chicago. A settlement around this level would be the lowest since June 30, according to FactSet data.
