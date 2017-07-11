U.S. Stocks Struggle For Direction In Early Trade

U.S. stocks opened little-changed on Tuesday as investors were reluctant to make big bets ahead of earnings releases by large banks and Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen's congressional testimony later this week. The S&P 500 was down by a point to 2,426. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced by 10 points, or less than 0.1%, to 21,420. The Nasdaq Composite index was off by 4 points, or 0.1%, to 6,172. Among early movers, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. surged about 24% after the Food and Drug Administration cleared the company to submit a new drug application for its Fabry disease treatment.
