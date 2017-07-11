Tesla Sets Q2 Results Report For Aug. 2

Tesla Inc. on Tuesday scheduled its reporting second-quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, Aug. 2. A conference call with analysts following results was scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Pacific. Analysts polled by FactSet expect the Silicon Valley electric-car maker to report an adjusted loss of $1.74 a share on sales of $2.6 billion in the quarter, which would compare with adjusted losses of $1.06 a share and sales of $1.6 billion in the year-ago quarter. Tesla shares rose nearly 3% Tuesday, versus losses for the S&P 500 Index.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.