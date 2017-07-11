Lanvin names new designer after surprise leadership change

One of Paris fashion's major labels, Lanvin, has appointed a new artistic director following last week's surprise departure of designer Bouchra Jarrar.

In a statement Tuesday, Lanvin said Olivier Lapidus, son of the late French designer Ted Lapidus, will head up the storied Parisian house.

Lapidus designed for Balmain Homme from 1985 to 1986 before joining his father's brand, and will present his first Lanvin ready-to-wear collection in the fall.

The 59-year-old called it a "great honor" and "immense task" to start at the house, noting "with nearly 130 years of history, Lanvin is the oldest French couture house."

Fashion icon Jeanne Lanvin founded the house in 1889.

Jarrar, 46, left her post last week after just over a year as designer amid reports the house experienced falls in sales.