Lions Gate's Starz Network Doubles Content Available Through Its App

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.'s premium cable network Starz said on Monday that content on its subscription-based app has more than doubled, growing by 125% since the network launched the stand-alone platform. The company also said it plans to add 40% more films and TV series by the end of 2017. On Monday it also said it has deepened its kids and Spanish-language content offerings. Starz kids programming has grown tenfold since the app was launched, and its Spanish-language content is expected to reach more than 700 movies and TV shows by the end of the year. Starz's app users don't need to subscribe to the channel via cable. Shares of Lions Gate have gained more than 3% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 index is up more than 8%.
