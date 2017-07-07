Tesla Says 3,500 Vehicles Were In Transit To Customers At End Of Q2 In Surprise Update

Tesla Inc. on Friday updated second-quarter production and delivery numbers that it first published on Monday. The electric car maker said that in addition to the more than 22,000 vehicles delivered in the quarter, another 3,500 vehicles were in transit to customers at quarter end, and will be counted in its third-quarter deliveries. Tesla said it was providing the update after receiving a number of questions on the topic. The company will continue to include this information in future quarters. Tesla shares were up 1.5% Friday, rebounding after falling 19.5% in the past eight sessions. The stock has gained 46.6% in 2017, while the S&P 500 has gained 8.3%.
