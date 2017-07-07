Sweeney: Senate to consider bill to pay furloughed workers

Democratic New Jersey state Senate President Steve Sweeney says the Senate will meet next week to act on bipartisan legislation to protect state employees from losing pay during the recent budget impasse and government shutdown.

The Senate will consider the bill July 13.

Sweeney said Friday state workers shouldn't be penalized for a government closure that was "completely out of their control." He says hardworking public employees depend on their paychecks.

The bill says involuntarily furloughed state employees under an executive order by Republican Gov. Chris Christie shall receive their salaries or wage payments for the period of the government shutdown, which lasted from July 1 through Monday. Christie signed a budget Tuesday.

Senators say the funding is already in the state budget so the legislation won't cost any additional money.