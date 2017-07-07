How Oracle Corp. Shares Gained 10.5% in June

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Shares of Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) rose 10.5% in June 2017, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

So what

On June 21, Oracle delivered a rock-solid earnings report. Earnings increased 10% year over year to land at $0.89 per share, based on a 3% revenue jump to $10.9 billion. Analysts had been expecting both the top and bottom lines to fall rather than grow. Share prices rose as much as 11.9% the next day.

Now what

The company is leaning into the cloud computing market with confidence. Software-as-a-service sales jumped 67% higher year over year, and infrastructure-as-a-service platforms saw 40% larger order volumes. That trend should keep Oracle relevant as the enterprise software market reshapes itself around cloud-based service models, and it's also good news for the company's profit margins. That being said, Oracle is playing with fire because cloud computing also represents a serious threat to the company's traditional database products. Management needs to continue to execute as Oracle clears a path through the cloud-computing jungle. It's an interesting stock, but Oracle is far from the best cloud computing investment on the market today.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

10 stocks we like even better than Oracle

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Oracle wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 6, 2017



Anders Bylund has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of Oracle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.