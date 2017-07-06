Widow of man who hanged self at hospital awarded $3.25M

The widow of a man who hanged himself at a Pennsylvania hospital has settled a lawsuit against the now-closed hospital and its mental health services provider for $3.25 million.

The Times-Tribune reports that Donna Brink sued Marian Community Hospital in Carbondale, NHS Human Services of Lafayette Hill, and psychiatrist Dr. Satish Mallik over her husband's 2011 death.

The suit alleged that James Brink was depressed and was determined to be an extreme risk to himself, but suicide precautions were not taken. The suit says he fashioned a noose out of his bedsheet and hanged himself in his room.

An attorney for NHS declined to comment. Attorneys for Mallik and the hospital could not be reached.

Information from: The Times-Tribune, http://thetimes-tribune.com/