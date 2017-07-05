Stocks steady as investors look to Fed for cues

Stock markets were muted Wednesday as investors awaited insights into the Federal Reserve's monetary plans.

Investors have focused on global central bank signals in recent trading sessions amid signs officials might be ready to ease off on massive stimulus programs. Minutes from the Fed's June meeting, due later Wednesday, could help cement expectations for U.S. interest rates.

Futures pointed to an unchanged opening for the S&P 500 and modest pressure in technology names, as U.S. markets were set to reopen after Independence Day.

Asian stocks mostly closed higher, rebounding from losses Tuesday, while the Stoxx Europe 600 swung between small gains and losses and was last up 0.1%.

In Europe, personal and household goods companies led gains, with shares of Adidas jumping 4.5% following an analyst ratings upgrade. Shares of retailers also advanced after the European Union's statistics agency said retail sales rose 0.4% in May from April--twice the increase economists had expected.

Those stock-market gains were offset however by declines in the oil and gas sector, as Brent crude oil fell 1.2% to $49.03 a barrel. European bond-proxies in the health care, utilities and real-estate sectors also lagged, following a recent climb in government bond yields.

Benoît Coeuré, an ECB executive board member, said Wednesday the central bank hadn't yet discussed making changes to its policy. But many investors continue to bet on tighter policy ahead.

"We've seen decent improvement across the bloc," said Alan Wilson, investment manager at State Street Global Advisors.

"The ECB are tiptoeing toward the edge of their position," he added, saying he expects sovereign bond yields to continue to edge higher across Europe and the U.S. as central bankers align their policies with a brightening global economy.

Business surveys in the eurozone released Wednesday showed the bloc's economic recovery likely accelerated in the second quarter of 2017.

So-called haven assets found limited support from heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula, with demand for gold and the yen fading in early European trading Wednesday. North Korea's launch Tuesday of its first ballistic missile capable of reaching the continental U.S. escalated a diplomatic face-off, and in response, the U.S. and South Korea on Wednesday conducted joint ballistic-missile exercises.

Gold gave up early gains to trade flat at $1,218 an ounce. Yields on 10-year Treasurys edged down to 2.347% from 2.352% on Monday, while German bund yields were steady at 0.475%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Fed officials have said there is a strong chance they will announce a decision in September to start shrinking the bank's portfolio of bonds and other assets, while putting off interest-rate rises until December. Investors will look for confirmation of that or hints as to whether softer inflation readings have affected officials' views when the Fed's minutes from its June meeting are released.

The minutes might give an indication of a time frame for shrinking the Fed's balance sheet, said strategists at MUFG. If the minutes provide evidence of a September start date for this, that would help support for the dollar, they added.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, was last up 0.2% after falling roughly 5% so far in 2017.

Earlier, Asian markets mostly climbed after a bruising session Tuesday, where a broad decline in technology companies weighed down bourses, following losses by their U.S. counterparts on Monday.

South Korea's Kospi rose 0.3%, driven by a gain in shares of tech heavyweight Samsung. In Hong Kong, Tencent's shares rose 1% after falling by around 3% on Tuesday, triggered by concerns the company's flagship online games were under fire from Chinese state media. The wider Hang Seng Index rose 0.5% following its worst session of the year, also supported by gains in insurers.

Chinese markets reversed early losses Wednesday, despite data showing activity in China's services sector expanded at a slower pace in June. Investors bought consumer stocks that had fallen in recent sessions. The Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.8%, while the Shenzhen Composite Index also added 0.8%, led by shares of alcoholic beverage and insurance companies.

However, gains in Chinese shares will likely be capped by worries that a liquidity crunch may return this month, analysts said. On Wednesday, the nation's central bank skipped open-market operations--a key tool for authorities to boost market liquidity--for a ninth-straight session and withdrew a net 9 billion yuan ($1.3 billion) from domestic money markets.

Japanese stocks initially sold off as the yen rallied, sending exporter stocks lower. The yen later recovered to trade flat against the dollar, while shares of Nintendo recovered slightly from a 5% drop Monday. The Nikkei Stock Average was up by around 0.3%.

Australian stocks lagged behind, with the S&P ASX 200 down 0.4% after its best session in eight months. Health care and property stocks posted sharp losses, while major banks pared some of the gains that helped drive the wider market Tuesday.

Yifan Xie, Robb M. Stewart and Ulrike Dauer contributed to this article.

