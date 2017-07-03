On Our Radar

Blue Apron Shares Fall To Lowest Level So Far

By Caitlin Huston Markets MarketWatch Pulse

Shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. fell to the lowest level so far Monday as shares reached an intraday low of $8.88. Blue Apron made its market debut Thursday with an issue price of $10. Shares stayed above or at the issue price for its first day of trading, but fell below it Friday to close at $9.35. In its three days of trading, shares have reached an intraday high of $11. In its initial public offering, the meal-kit company sold $30 million shares at $10 a share, a drop from its previous price range of $15 to $17, to raise $300 million

