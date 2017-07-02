5 Top Technology Mutual Funds for Cutting-Edge Investors

Investors gravitate to technology stocks because of their exposure to the fast-paced innovative tech sector. Some of the best-known and best-performing stocks of all time have come from the technology industry, and many investors still believe that there's plenty of potential for even bigger gains going forward. Funds with good track records have attracted considerable assets, and that's why the following five technology mutual funds stand out among the elite of the industry.

Technology Mutual Fund Assets Under Management Expense Ratio Columbia Seligman Communications & Information (NASDAQMUTFUND: SLMCX) $5.4 billion 1.35% T. Rowe Price Global Technology (NASDAQMUTFUND: PRGTX) $4.9 billion 0.77% Vanguard Information Technology (NASDAQMUTFUND: VITAX) $14.0 billion 0.10% Fidelity Select Technology (NASDAQMUTFUND: FSPTX) $5.5 billion 0.76% T. Rowe Price Science & Technology (NASDAQMUTFUND: PASTX) $4.7 billion 1.06%

Sticking with the tried-and-true

If you want exposure to the top technology stocks, then both the Vanguard and Fidelity technology mutual funds deliver. In both funds, you'll find the stalwarts of the industry among the top 10 holdings, and they make up a relatively large portion of the overall assets of the fund. For instance, more than 40% of the Vanguard fund's assets are tied up in five stocks, and two of those holdings are different share classes issued by the same company. You'll find some companies in adjacent sectors with technology leanings, but for the most part, the Vanguard fund's holdings are squarely within technology. Moreover, with expenses of just 0.10%, the price is right for this index mutual fund.

The Fidelity fund goes a bit further afield, including some companies that aren't strictly tech stocks but that have cutting-edge applications in areas like electric vehicles. You'll pay up for management with this fund, but a greater exposure to companies with a global scope might be worth the extra cost for some tech investors.

How T. Rowe Price carves up the world

Two funds from T. Rowe Price make the list, and they have different ways to attack the tech sector. The Science and Technology Fund looks a lot like the Fidelity and Vanguard funds above, with many names from the top ranks of the tech sector. Yet the weightings are much different, with a greater emphasis toward the more innovative companies in the social networking, cloud computing, and internet services industries. You'll also find a greater exposure to high-technology healthcare names, especially those producing cutting-edge medical devices that have had dramatic impacts on the quality and sustainability of healthcare with certain applications. Even with this fund, an international exposure to the sector adds some diversification.

The Global Technology Fund goes a step further, casting its net across the globe in search of the best companies with high-technology aspirations. From pure cloud computing and internet services companies to consumer and industrial stocks with the know-how to bring transformative change to their respective industries, the Global fund makes a slightly different play on where tomorrow's leadership in technology will come.

This fund brings something different to the table

Finally, the Columbia Seligman fund looks a lot different from its peers. Big tech stocks play a much less important role in this fund, with outsized bets on smaller stocks providing some differentiation from the crowd. That has earned the fund a five-star rating from Morningstar, and long-term performance has also been relatively impressive.

The downside of the fund is that it charges a sales load of up to 5.75%, and expenses of 1.35% per year for the Class A shares of the fund are quite high. That means that money will come out of your pocket when you first buy shares and never get invested into the fund at all, instead going directly to your financial professional.

Find the technology mutual fund for you

These top technology mutual funds have attracted considerable amounts of assets, and they each take different tacks toward capturing returns from technology stocks. By looking more closely at these five stocks, you'll be able to pick the one that best fits your own particular investing strategy.

