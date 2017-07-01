Prices rise, partitions fall under new Utah liquor law

A new Utah law is making wine, liquor and higher-alcohol beer more expensive.

Continue Reading Below

Parts of a broad liquor law passed by state legislators this year takes effect Saturday, including the price increase and measures allowing some restaurants to take down walls and partitions known as "Zion Curtains" that prevent customers from seeing their alcoholic drinks being mixed and poured.

Proponents say the barriers discourage underage drinking, but critics say they make for strange setups in restaurants.

The law allows restaurants to take down the barriers if they instead create child-free buffer zones around bars.

Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control did not have details about how many restaurants were ready to make changes July 1, but it was expected to be only a handful.