U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, as technology stocks attempted a rebound while consumer spending data for May showed steady economic growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 103.68 points, or 0.49 percent, at 21,390.71, the S&P 500 was up 9.54 points, or 0.394264 percent, at 2,429.24 and the Nasdaq composite was up 21.15 points, or 0.34 percent, at 6,165.50.