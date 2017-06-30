Upstate NY dairy farmer co-op to buy Kraft Heinz plant

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer say a New York dairy farmer cooperative has reached an agreement to buy a Kraft Heinz plant in the state's Southern Tier, a move that will keep 125 jobs at the facility.

The New York Democrats announced Friday that Upstate Niagara plans to invest $10 million in new machinery and equipment for the cheese plant in Campbell, 70 miles southeast of Rochester.

Cuomo and Schumer say the plant was in danger of closing until efforts began to find a buyer. Those efforts started in November 2015 as state and federal officials worked with Kraft Heinz to keep it from also shutting other upstate plants that employ hundreds of people.

Upstate Niagara has more than 350 farms across the upstate region.